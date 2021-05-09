ADVERTISEMENT

A terminal operator, International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), has refuted any link to a shady deal as reported by an online medium.

It would be recalled that an online medium recently reported that the company was a proxy company owned by the Dangote Group and linked it to an alleged shady deal involving the suspended managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman.

According to the report, last year, some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote Group through a proxy company, ICTSI Nigeria Limited.

In a press statement issued by the company on Sunday and signed by its senior vice president, Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI said it is not owned or in any way affiliated to the Dangote group of companies.

‘‘We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents. ICTSI ranks as a top 10 port operator in the world,’’ the statement said.

According to the company, ICTS was established in December 1987 in the Philippines and soon after consolidating and strengthening its flagship operations at the Manila International Container Terminal, the company launched an international and domestic expansion programme and now operates in many countries across the world, employing more than 7,000 people.