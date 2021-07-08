Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja has said it has no hand in the arrest and detention of #BuhariMustGo protesters.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Sunday, stormed Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja and arrested six activists who wore #BuhariMustGO T-Shirts.

But responding on the issue in a statement signed by Dr Adah Ochowechi, the church said the protesters were arrested outside the premises of the church without the consent of the senior pastor, Dr Paul Enenche.

“For the records, the senior pastor, Dr Paul Enenche, who was engaged in preaching the sermon in the second service was not privy to the unfolding development, let alone giving the order for their arrest.

“We wish to state categorically that Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre has no hands in the arrest and detention of the said youths as they were arrested outside the premises of the church,” the statement said adding that church has no right to arrest and detain people, and has no detention custody.

“The right of arrest and detention resides with government security agencies. The church of Christ, over the course of human history, has remained resolute in her advocacy for human right, justice and freedom.

The senior pastor, Dr Paul Enenche, is known for his relentless voice against oppression, injustice and evil in the country at all levels,” Dunamis said adding that the church is also actively engaged in praying and fasting for good governance as well as an end to all forms of evil in the country.

The church said no one knew the organization they represented as well as their ultimate agenda until the DSS apprehended them.