Niger State police commissioner Monday Bala Kurya has said the command is on top of the efforts to safely rescue the abducted Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school pupils.

Kurya said yesterday that the police were not relenting on the pupils’ rescue.

The commissioner who received members of the state executive council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office in Minna said the first thing that confronted him when he resumed as commissioner of police a few weeks ago was the need to safely rescue the pupils.

He said, “When I resumed duty, the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, specifically made his worries known to me about the abducted pupils and the need to work hard for their rescue.”

Kurya said since then he had taken it seriously, adding that the police were not sleeping on the matter just as the government was not.

According to him, it was based on that he embarked on tour of operational formations around the bandits’ prone areas to understand the security architecture of the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of Puff Adder II of the police command attached to Kagara Division have arrested four suspected bandits.

Those arrested, according to the police public relations officer Wasiu Abiodun were Shehu Usman (21), Idris Ado (20), Nasiru Dogo a.k.a Badari (21) and Umar Yahaya (21), all of Fulani Camp, near Garun-Gabas village of Rafi local government area.

He said the suspects were arrested with two locally fabricated guns on their way to Garun-Gabas market and during interrogation, they confessed to some of their cattle rustling escapades in Garun-Gabas and Garun-Dangana villages and its environs in Rafi local government area.