The national co-ordinator, ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, has said that Kogi State is a testament of financial decency and credibility, hence the group is proud of the state’s financial records and its governor, Yahaya Bello.

Prof Nwaokobia Jnr, in a press statement on Wednesday, also said that he repeatedly tell Nigerians that Governor Bello of Kogi State is clearly the most profound and prolific State Governor in today’s Nigeria.

“We have said that the plethora of Awards and Honours that attend his stable everyday are in attestation of the phenomenal feats of his watch. And we have boasted unashamedly that not only is the GYB magic evidence of the capacity and the competency of the Nigerian Youth to take our nation away from the nadir to promise, but a manifestation of the unequalled commitment of GYB to berth the Nigeria of our dreams.

“This time our position is not just predicated on the myriad of Awards for good governance that GYB gets daily. It is not based on the deluge of Honours for exceptional leadership from the Media, and Groups across the country. It is predicated on the attestation by the World Bank of GYB and Kogi State as leading the pack in the States with fiscal discipline and financial decorum. GYB is not only an Accountant and an Auditor, in governance he is a practical manifestation of fiscal discipline and decency.

“In a World Bank letter dated the 17th of November 2021, and received on the 25th of November, 2021 by the Accountant General Of Kogi State, the World Bank described the 2020 Audited Financial Statement of Kogi State as a standard for transparency and accountability in the public sector. That is to say that Kogi State shows the way in financial rectitude. And that is to say that GYB is a phenomenon that must be copied and followed where fiscal discipline is required. Do you yet wonder why he is the best bet for the big job come 2023?,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwaokobia Jnr added that Governor Bello’s sterling qualities and leadership style needed to be copied and implemented by other governors innrder to engender development.

“As we galvanise the old and the young in support of a Leader whose dedication to service and whose penchant for fiscal discipline and responsibility is second to none, we wish our dear country the best. God Bless Nigeria,” he stated.