BY ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commended youths in the state for their sense of reasoning and understanding especially during the recent EndSARS protests in the country, saying Yobe was proud of them.

Buni spoke during the 1st Yobe Youth Peace Summit, in which over 15,000 youths from across the 17 local government areas of the state participated.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune), said the rational and sense of reasoning of youths from the state which prevented them from joining the protest and instead organised a peace summit, has clearly shown their determination towards unity and progress.

“We will continue to count on the support and prayers for the youths and the entire citizenry for the good delivery of the dividends of democracy for a peaceful, just and egalitarian society.

“I wish to commend the teaming youths of Yobe state for their respect to the constituted authorities and refusal to fall into the trap of unpatriotic and self-seeking politicians who are determined to create trouble for their selfish interest,” Buni said.

He called on the youths to continue to exhibit such character on all national issues for meaningful development.

Also speaking, the chairman, local organising committee of the summit, Comrade Dauda Gombe, said they decided to organise the conference with the aim of enlightening the youths on their roles in peace-building.

Gombe disclosed that the youths have resolved to forward all resolutions reached at the summit to the government to help chart a way on the needs and demands of the youths.

For his part, Commissioner for Youths, Sport and Social Development, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan, described the theme of the summit, ‘Towards creating a Peaceful, Decent and Egalitarian Society’ as apt even as he assured the readiness of the state government towards formulating more policies that will uplift the living standard of the youths.

“The first Yobe peace summit will afford us the opportunity to share ideas with our youths and seek for your cooperation on a collective zeal of developing Yobe State,” he said.