The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services limited (BASL) owners of MMA2 and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said they are ready for yuletide operation.

While BASL said it is ready to contain the upsurge of human and vehicular traffic expected during the yuletide season, FAAN on its part assured air travelers and other airport users of safety, security and comfort, as the yuletide holidays approach.

BASL said all necessary facilities needed for the seamless operations have been put in place .

Head of business, MMA2, Mr.Raphael Uchegbu, who disclosed this to journalists in his office at MMA2 Ikeja, said a lot of system upgrade has taken place to ensure seamless processing of passengers during the festive season and after.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that refresher courses have also been conducted for staff of the organisation in charge of interface with the public in order to meet standards stipulated in passenger services while the managements of airlines at the terminal have also been engaged in meetings on the handling of passengers.

Uchegbu said to enhance security, that the CCTVs within the terminal have been upgraded to capture every activities going on in the arrival and departure halls while the security team have been beefed up put at alert especially when there was multiple arrivals.

He noted that BASL March this year purchased six brand new x-ray machines in preparation for this years activities which he said were working effectively.

On the traffic gridlock at the front of the terminal, Ukaegbu said that BASL has engaged men of the Air force, Mobile police force, FRSC personnel to work the MMA2 special Marshall unit to ensure easy movement of traffic both within and outside the terminals during rush hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said FAAN is fully prepared to play host to the myriads of passengers and other airport users that usually transit through the airports for the yuletide holidays.

The Authority has heightened security arrangements at the airports, put necessary measures to ensure safety of air travelers, as well as upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the airports to ensure maximum comfort for our esteemed customers.

While advising air travelers to strictly comply with all Covid-19 protocols such as nose-masking, physical distancing, PCR test, as well as Vaccine requirements (where applicable), we will like to advise passengers to please get to the airports early to conclude all check in formalities in good time, so as to avoid the unpleasant experiences of missing their flights. This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the norm around this time.

As we join the world to wish our esteemed customers merry Christmas, and a most prosperous new year, we will also like to remind stakeholders and the general public that giving and taking of bribes are strictly prohibited at our airports, and measures have been put in place to arrest any erring official or individual.