A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) and former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has declared that efforts at bridging all shades of misunderstanding amongst PDP members will be fruitful and ensure a stronger party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Aliyu who stated this during a Nagarta Radio live programme monitored by LEADERSHIP, revealed that the party’s National Reconciliation Committee headed by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, had been working to address all issues that affected the unity amongst party members.

He hinted that the Saraki-led committee is replicated in state chapters where reconciliation, restrategising and rebuilding of the party are in progress to make it stronger and better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor noted that PDP remains the best and well organised political movement in Nigeria even as the leadership of the party is determined to ensure that the party will not misuse its chances again.

He expressed optimism that the various committees set up by the leadership of the party at national and states levels would address all social tiffs, indiscipline, wrangling, ensure respect for party rules and regulations, and reaffirm party supremacy above personal whims and interest.

Aliyu who is also a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and a member of the PDP Election Review Committee noted with confidence that the PDP would bounce back to power at the centre and in most states in the next dispensation.

“Nigerians have seen and tasted the differences between what the PDP offered and what we have got in the last six years. We were ungrateful to God over what He gave us through the PDP and we opted for what everyone of us is now crying and lamenting over”, he noted.

The former governor argued that both PDP members and faithful of other political parties have seen the pains the country has been plunged into as a result of bad governance and maladministration.

Aliyu further urged Nigerians to give PDP a second chance to return the country back on strides of purposeful progress, development and national integration.