By PATRICK OCHOGA |

Contrary to reports in the media that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Edo State chapter has concluded plans to institute legal action challenging the new law that has ceded the entire running of the university to the visitor who is the governor of the state, the leadership of the union has said that it was studying the situation and would make its position known in due course.

Also, the union said the rally it held on May 11, when the former vice chancellor left office was only attended by its counterpart from the University of Benin and not members in several other universities in the south-south reported.

Chairman of ASUU, AAU chapter, Dr Monday Igafen, also told newsmen yesterday that irrespective of what is happening in the school, they were still on strike demanding for the payments of their over five months’ salaries and arrears of check-off dues and other deductions which he said were running into billions of naira.

He said, “We actually held a rally on the 11th of May coinciding with when the former vice chancellor left for mismanaging the university.”

“For the latest development in the university, the union is tracking it and we will respond appropriately in due time. We have not done any response to that, that is the situation. We have not held our congress and therefore the impression created by that report that we held a congress is not true, meanwhile our strike is still on irrespective of the latest development in the school.

“Our strike is over the non-payment of our salaries. For more than five months now, we have not been paid, for more than 13 months; they have not paid check off dues and other deductions running into billions of naira.”

On the new law, Igbafen said, “The union is aware that there is a controversial law just enacted and the union is also aware that the government also appointed an acting vice chancellor for the university so we are tracking the development and the union will respond at the appropriate time, no one person can respond to it we will need to meet at the leadership level and do a total response to the situation on ground here. That is the situation here.”