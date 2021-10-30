The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is set for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6.

This is even as it urged all political parties participating in the election to inform their agents to be present for inspection of the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and to follow the movement of the materials to various locations.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this at a special consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja yesterday, said the commission had moved all non-sensitive materials for the election to the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said the CBN was handling the delivery of sensitive materials to the state on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “Our State office in Awka is arranging for stakeholders to inspect the materials at the premises of the CBN in Awka. As is the case in all elections, the sensitive materials are moved under security escort to each Local Government Area from where they are distributed to the Registration Areas or Wards and finally to Polling Units on Election Day.”

Yakubu expressed hope that with just a few days to the election, any lingering grey areas would be discussed and addressed at the meeting, adding that the political parties would be briefed about the assurances INEC received from the security agencies and the outcome of its interactive meeting with the Joint Committee of the National Assembly.