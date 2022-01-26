The Member representing Idanre state constituency in Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, on Wednesday, lamented that the state government led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu starves the State Assembly of funds.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, during an empowerment programme initiated for his constituents, Akingbaso noted that, “what we are earning from the state is not coming regularly as it is supposed to be.”

He revealed that the lawmakers in the state do not get paid regularly to embark on any meaningful project in their constituencies.

The lawmaker, who explained why members of the Assembly were not giving back to their constituencies, noted that, “It is not so; it is their fault. What we are earning from the state is not coming regularly as it is supposed to be. For example, we took some salaries and running grants a week ago which is not for this January, December, November or September.

“We are talking of September as at January, how do you want them to go back home and empower their people? This will be a little bit difficult. So, we can’t blame them much.”

The lawmaker, who declared his ambition for a Federal House of Representatives seat in 2023, distributed 25 motorcycles, 20 deep freezers, 10 gas cookers and burners, 10 dryers, 20 sewing machines, 20 generators, 20 grinding machines and five refrigerators to his constituents, saying the items cost him over N28m.

According to him, ”I have other means of income and this gave me the privilege to give the dividends of democracy to my constituents at my own expense.

“To me, I don’t plan to stay in Ondo State for any reason at all because there is nothing much to enjoy, particularly this dispensation in Ondo State. If God says yes, I have been trying my possible best to give the dividend of democracy back to my local government and people, most especially the people of Idanre.

“This is why I have the confidence to say I am planning to go higher to represent my federal constituency in the forthcoming 2023 elections. The chance of PDP, if we have a free and fair election, is very bright. People are ready for PDP because it is not selfish.”

Also, a former state chairman of PDP, Dr Tayo Dairo, lamented that APC at the state and federal levels has not been able to give quality leadership to the masses in the past six years, saying the indices of development were tremendously low.

“A bag of rice was N8,000 before they came to power, now N28,000; a bag of cement then N2,000, now N4,500; petrol was N86.00, now they are selling N162 and they are still planning to push it higher.

“By the time you look at this, APC has a poor comprehension of economic development for this nation. It is good that Nigerians have tried them and they have seen their level of performance. We are not out to disgrace them out of office, but let them go.”