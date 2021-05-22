The Nigerian Army has said it is more concerned with Boko Haram terrorists’ funding than the killing of Abubakar Shekau.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, wondered why people are more interested in the clash between ISWAP and the Shekau led-Boko Haram terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

“We are still investigating. Do you want us to come and say this one is dead and the following day he comes out to make a video. Which credibility do we now have? We are not sure now.

“There are people more important than Shekau and people are not talking about them. I don’t know why people are giving prominence to Abubakar Shekau.

“The supporters of Boko Haram terrorism, those who finance them, those are the ones that should concern people because if not funding, how would they operate?” he said.