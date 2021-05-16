ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has said it is yet to locate a missing aircraft after one month of disappearance.

The chief of administration, AVM Isah Mohammed, speaking after the Juma’at prayer as part of activities marking the 57th anniversary of the force, said it was still continuing efforts to locate it aircraft.

“We actually had a missing aircraft and a lot of search has been done and till date, we are unable to locate the location of that aircraft.

“There is nothing in doubt in our handling of the situation and once we have this kind of situation, we have procedures already established that we follow.

“For instance, some people asking some questions, where are the pilots? As far as the Air Force is concerned, the pilots are missing and the procedure for handling people missing in action, that is, our forces missing in action is already in place. We are continuing efforts to locate the aircraft,” he said.

