What’s the essence of the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD)?

The most important thing is for everyone to know that EAD is a core activity towards population taking which is census, so what we are doing here is the foundation of census and we did the last census in Nigeria in 2006, and by right the United Nations prescription is 10 years after a census you conduct another one, so we have exceeded 10 years, since the last one. The next one would have been in 2016. So whether we like it or not, there has been changes in developmental and population changes, because people are being born every day though people are dying, so this one we are doing now is to create units, easy units for the commission to do the counting during the census. What we are doing is the foundation.

Is the ongoing EAD exercise, a guarantee that the country is going to conduct a census this year?

No, not this year, this EAD is not the end of EADs to be conducted. There are more phases, we must finish the 774 local governments’ demarcation before we talk of census but hopefully we are sure the president may proclaim census by 2022/2023. It depends on the president.

How well is NPC prepared for census?

We are very prepared, the ongoing phase 11 Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise is one of the preparatory stages we are doing. As a commissioner representing Cross River State in the National Population Commission.

what are your efforts towards ensuring successful conduct of the demarcation exercise in Cross River State?

We have been doing a lot to protect the workers. We have done that extensively through advocacy. We have reached the chiefs, because chiefs as the community heads are the chief security officers including the council heads.

What are the challenges of the EAD exercise in Cross River State?

The Demarcators are exposed to field operations, they are exposed to safety issues. Like in Akwa Ibom, a community member poured a Demarcator water, and the man asked the Demarcator, “who asked you to come here?” and poured him water and told him to go away. So hostility does occur. You know some communities are hostile to them and thirdly some communities are not developed enough, so even to feed is a challenge, you have your money and you don’t have where to buy the food to eat, these are among the numerous challenges faced during the exercise.

What do you think government should do to address some of the challenges?

It’s for government to come in, it’s unlike other state governors. Some state governments are highly involved in this exercise but the Cross River State government showed unwillingness to be part of the exercise. I feel they purposely don’t want to, maybe they are looking at it as an APC affair, but its not a party affair, it’s not a political affair, it’s a national project that will be more advantageous to the local government and to the state government. So, we believe that if the state government comes in there will be more advocacy, more people will participate because more stakeholders will

participate because it’s a government thing and most of this challenges will be addressed. If more people get involved the community will be more enlightened. Population Commission alone cannot do the entire advocacy, because when we address the chiefs they go to do advocacy for their people and if their people are not willing to participate the demarcator suffers, so it’s very important that government is involved at every stage. Government should be involved.

What if a state government failed to participate or encourage the exercise?

There’s no impact, because the men are doing their work, they have been trained to do their work, so we will still get quality jobs as expected. The only thing is that it dampens morale, it puts fear, like in Oyo State, a team was held hostage, so that kind of a thing willtransfer to other places, but if the government is there to provides security by alerting the community that this people are coming here, you have to take care of them in difference dimensions then they will do their job without fear quality can be compromised. It’s just that

the commission has in place checks and balances, if you compromise quality even if you introduce fraud the commission has a way of using new technology to dictate it.

How prepared are the personnel of the commission for this exercise?

They are trained, they have adequate training on the applications they are using and they have adequate training on the PD’s. We are using a very high sensitive technology, a satellite image technology and if you don’t train them, they cannot use it and we are also introducing the GIS and so now at any point you will know where a demarcator is so he cannot tell you lie because of this GIS. Despite the challenges, quality is not compromised because there are checks and balances that can detect quality deficiency.