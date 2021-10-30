Indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said they were the most cheated among the people of Nigeria.

According to them, some of their communities are not accessible during the raining season, also adding that they have been unable to get access to their representatives for complaint.

Speaking at a Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) event aimed at promoting inclusive governance through civic engagement, a religious leader, Rev Thomas Bako, from Yimi community under Gwagwalada Area Council, said they were the most cheated group of people in Nigeria.

“Before we communicate to our representative, it is difficult. You go to their offices, they will say you should come another day. We are peasant famers. How will you keep spending transport to visit someone’s office that doesn’t care about you?” Bako asked.

The cleric, who said their roads are bad with several communities without social amenities, added that the few individuals that bought cars as a means of transportation were finding it difficult to drive them.

“The roads are bad. Accident taking place everyday. You hear contract is awarded, if you go to the site, nothing is done in that area. Some communities can only be accessed during the dry season.

“Even the kidnapers and bandits are not afraid of the police nor the Army.

If you arrest them, the Army and the police will free them. It is only the vigilante that are doing well but they have not been empowered,” Bako added.

He also raised concern over employment racketeering in the country, saying the menace is based on who you know.

“Go to the schools, no teachers. Anything you say, they will be hunting you. There are alot of rubbish, corruption, nepotism going on everywhere.

“The Abuja At 30 community is even better because they have educated people. If you reach Tunga Hawa, they can’t come out in raining season until the dry season. You won’t think this people are in Abuja,” he lamented.

He alleged that some titled chiefs in their villages are part of the communities’ problem, adding that some of them will not want the communities to write about issues that will help them because they have collected money from the politicians.

On his part, Dr Jamberlang Ray, from Buzumkure community in Kuje Area Council, said some of the local government chairmen are not accessible.

“You can’t even know where they sleep. You can’t even access the local government chairmen. To see Senator Aduda is easy than to see a local government chairman in the FCT. They have ways of sneaking out of their houses and offices. So, you can’t even see them to lay any complaint,” he added.

The PPDC event was one of the series of community engagements between September and October this year, where the organisation has amplified interesting findings on citizens’ expectations regarding service delivery.

These engagements were conducted in six communities (Karon- majigi, Yimi, Buzunkure, Ijakpada, Abaji, and Apiawoyi) across the six area councils of FCT Abuja.

PPDC assessed the current levels of citizen participation in these six communities, developed a set of brief recommendations for more effective engagement to improve citizen participation and by extension improved service delivery.