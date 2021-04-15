By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Senators yesterday said they are tired of speaking on the killings of Nigerians on a daily basis, calling on the security agencies to stepup their strategies.

According to the Senators, adequate measures must be taken to address daily killings of Nigerians.

Speaking at plenary, the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang who came under order 43, said the killings going on in his home state is one too many.

According to him, apart from the recent killing of about eight miners in his constituency, farmers are ambushed on a daily basis.

He said residents in many communities are in a state of anormie with tension everywhere.

“Last week, we rose to fine out that a group of miners were attacked and eight were killed in Kuru community. Not only that, there is a trend of incessant killings and attack on innocent people going about their lawful businesses,’’ Gyang said, calling on the security agencies to take action.

Also, former governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu who rosed on order 42 and 52, drew the attention of Senators on the killings going on in the state.

Egwu, who said there is urgent need for the federal government to address the wanton killings in Ebonyi state, said on 30th of Match, 2021, more than 30 people were killed by rampaging gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

In the attack, Egwu said 56 houses were destroyed adding that if the federal government do not intervened, people will continue to live in hardship and fear.

In his contribution, Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu) who support the motion said the killings are becoming worrisome.

He said issues of such nature keep repeating itself on a daily basis adding, “coming everyday to talk on killings is not good.”

Also, Sen Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) said something must be done to safeguard the people adding that over 32 have been killed in the recent attack in his state.

The Senate, however, called on the security agencies to carry out search, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

The red chamber also called on the federal and the state governments to take action concerning the killings.

They also called on the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi state by alleged herdsmen.

The lawmakers called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help the affected communities.