Niger State commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Mr Emmanuel Umar has said that the new approach put in place by the state government has helped to reduce the level of insecurity in the state.

He made the assertion yesterday in Minna during a two day peace dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for Mashegu community of Niger State.

He said the approaches being employed in combating insecurity in the state have started yielding results expressing optimism that before the end of the year, the insecurity in the state would be reduced.

The commissioner posited that the government is using the best approaches to resolve the insecurity challenges bedevilling the state adding that one of the approaches is the non-kinetic approach which recorded successes in other countries.

“In our approach towards the insecurity bedevilling the state, we will use the best approach to resolve the problem. The government is putting in every effort in dialogue. The government will confront this issue of insecurity headlong, support security agencies and engage the community leaders in early warning,” he declared.

Mr Umar stated further that “We are optimistic that the approaches we have adopted are solving the security problems we have. It could have been worst if not for the steps we are putting in. We are seeing results and we are ready to take these terrorists out of the way.”

He disclosed that Mashegu community was chosen for the peace dialogue because of the internal crisis and other peculiar security issues it has been having in recent times.

