By Tunde Oguntola |

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, yesterday said that his administration was working with the Nigerian military, Miyetti Allah and repentant bandits to restore peace and stability in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Matawalle also called on northern governors to form an alliance to destroy bandits camps and operations in the north.

On how 344 Kankara school boys were released, Matawalle said repentant bandits were contacted, who in turn, played a major role in the negotiation and the eventual release of the boys.

He explained that “as soon as the boys were kidnapped, we stepped in. We reached out to repentant bandits in the state. Negotiations were made and that was how they were released. The boys were released in Zamfara before they were moved to Katsina.”

He stressed that the basic function of government anywhere is to provide security and safety of lives of the governed.

The governor also hinted that he had halted plans to institute legal action against the acting national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena over an alleged comment credited to the APC spokesperson against the governor where he accused him of allegedly harbouring and sponsoring banditry.

The governor said he was miffed by the allegation but has decided to stop the plan to sue the APC spokesperson due to the intervention of the APC National Caretaker Committee and the Governors Forum.

He said, “Following interventions by the APC National Caretaker Committee, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, I have decided to hold on to my decision of taking legal action against the acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, for some libellous comments that tantamount to accusations against my personality and governments.

“I have decided to hold on to my earlier decision of the legal action against the APC scribe pending the decision and action to be taken by the party to discipline Yekini for the unsubstantiated allegations he leveled against me and my government.

“You may recall that recently, precisely on Thursday, the 17th of December, 2020, the Ag. National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena made very serious and unsubstantiated allegations against my person and government, accusing me of harbouring, sponsoring and aiding banditry in the north western Nigeria.

“These allegations are so weighty that it cannot be swept under the carpet, especially considering the fact that it concerns human lives and humanity and my dignity”.

The governor stated that his priority is to secure Zamfara State from its immediate past position of being “the most dangerous state to visit or reside due to the waves of attacks, killings, maiming, kidnappings, cattle rustling and vandalisation of public property and assets of the state.”