BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Following reports that former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been appointed leader of Dhariqa Tijjianiyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Mahi Nyass, the Grand World Leader (Caliphatul Arrm) of the sect said it is not true.

Nyasa, who is the son and vicegerent (Calipha) of Shehu Ibrahim Nyass, the reformer of Dhariqa Tijjaniyya made the disclosure in Sokoto to put the record straight.

According to him, installation of Nigeria and African leadership of Dhariqa Tijjaniyya (Calipha) has to be subjected to nomination, and scrutiny by scholars in the sect both in Nigeria and Senegal.

‘’ Such decisions have to be discussed at different fora, agreement must be reached before the announcement.

After nomination by leaders, a letter of credence endorsed by group of scholars, duly signed and stamped by grand world leader (Caliphatul Arrm) must be presented to the person appointed,’’ Nyass explained.

Adding his voice to the controversy generated by the purported installation of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi II as leader of the sect in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru-Bauchi explained that the junior brother of their grand leader, Sheikh Makey Nyass was quoted out of context as he merely lauded Emir Sanusi II as following the good steps of his late grand father, late Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I.According to him what merely transpired was but an honest appreciation of Sanusi’s dedication like his grand father to the sect.