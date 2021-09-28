Nigerian journalists got the kudos from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for what he described as their commendable “civic vigilance” regarding the country.

He then reminded the journalists that like other Nigerians, “this country is ours, whether we are press, politicians or religious people, the country is ours, and we must do everything to ensure that the country remains safe, secure, and united, and this so important.”

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this yesterday when he received at the Presidential Villa, the national executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its president, Mr Chris Isiguzo.

He said, As I keep saying, the elite in our country, those of us who have had the benefit of education, positions and all of that, we owe millions of our people who are poor, who have no access and have no voice, a duty to ensure that we don’t let things become worse for them.”

Referring to other places where the press and government collaborated to protect the information space, the VP called on stakeholders in Nigeria to replicate such efforts in the interest of security and unity.

His words: “There are so many countries faced with a national challenge and where you have people who are prepared to subvert the entire republic, the press works actively with government to ensure that the information space is protected in such a way that people who want to subvert the republic are not allowed to do so.

“But I think it is important because your voices as respected members of the fourth estate of the realm, your voices are very important in moderating the kinds of views that we hear constantly which in the end, (if care is not taken) subverts the polity.”