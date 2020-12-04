By TAYO TAIWO |

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has stated that two dams have been completed to reduce the occurrence of flooding in Nigeria.

Apart from that, it said the creation of the dam would also provide more job opportunities and energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu stated this in his keynote speech at the 27th Annual Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources held yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: “Managing Water Resources Crisis: the Nigerian Experience.”

Adamu declared that out of the 37 abandoned dam projects, the ministry had completed two dams in Amauzari in Imo State and the Amla-Otukpo Earth Dam Benue State respectively. He further said that more projects through the completion of the dams have been achieved.

Advertisements

He listed them as follows; Commenced the concession process for the Kashimbilla Dam (with 40MW Hydropower plant) with the appointment of transaction adviser in June 2020; In our collaborative effort, the ministry signed an MoU with Kaduna State on Itisi Multipurpose Dam (with 40MW Hydropower plant) in May 2020; signed a completion contract in June 2020 for the Farin Ruwa Multipurpose Dam (with 20MW hydropower plant); completed the Dadin Kowa Dam (with 40MW hydropower plant) and is awaiting commissioning; under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Gurara Hydropower plant (30 MW) was concessioned on 12th May, 2020 among others.

In the light of this, Adamu reiterated that the ministry would not relent on its efforts towards meeting the target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 by ensuring water for all Nigerians.

Advertisements





“It has been a herculean task, but we are determined and unrelenting in our quest to improve access to potable water, sanitation and hygiene, enhance food security through irrigation agriculture and the implementation of Water Resources projects and programmes to tackle the problems of unemployment and insecurity challenges facing the nation.

“The ministry is poised to consolidate on past gains to set the water sector on the path of enviable growth and development,” he stated.

Adamu enjoined all stakeholders at states level to key into the flagship programme of the WASH Plan so as to make the goal a reality by 2030.

“However, all the initiatives put in place at the federal level, especially programmes related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Irrigation and Dam development as well as catchment management and flood control strategies cannot yield the desired results without a complete buy-in and wholesale cooperation of all the states of the federation.

“I therefore urge states to key-in religiously to our flagship

programme, especially our WASH initiatives towards ensuring that Nigeria attains our target of being ODF by 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” Adamu said.