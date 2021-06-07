Although it is being said that the customer is always right, however they may not always be easy to deal with. Learning how to deal with difficult customers is a significant step for any entrepreneur.

Adekemi Oladipo, CEO of Getfitng has stated that although she encounters difficult customers, however after they have experienced her brand, they become their brand evangelists.

“In business it is inevitable not to deal with difficult customers, however as a result of our excellent products at Getfitng, they become convinced and eventually become lovers of the brands and our evangelists”.

Asked about the brand’s innovative product lines, she said: ”Getfitng Apple cider gummies are made up of 10% acetic acid with the mother and it is 1000mg. Getfitng Gummies are very effective at reducing belly bloats, excess appetite, improves metabolism, assists in clearer skin, weight loss and so much more, did I mention Getfit is the first Apple cider gummies in West Africa.And our sweat sticks are inspired to help improve sweat production during any form of physical activities to assist reduce water weight quickly. We are all happier when we see our belly fat cry sweat during exercise”.

On what makes the Getfiit waist trainers different, Oladipo said:” Getfitng is a purveyor pioneer of our “trend” of waist trainers, we are into waist trimmers and not trainers, even though waist trainer is the common language. There is a difference. Our products don’t sculpt or train your body to a particular shape, they assist in reducing your belly fat. There may be a lot of fishes in the ocean, but you can agree with me they can never all be the same. Our Get-fit customers can vouch for us and as a result we keep getting referrals from them”.

Shedding light about the affordability of the Getfitng brand, she said:” Getfitng has a range of waist trainer products with different categories of prices that are very effective at reducing belly fat. Getfitng is for anyone who desires to reduce his or her belly and improve self-confidence”.