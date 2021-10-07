Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, yesterday said 160 houses were affected in the demolition exercise to recover its encroached land from trespassers.

The management of the college said that the planned expansion of the school necessitated the recovery of its land, which has been encroached upon by trespassers for over two decades.

In a statement issued by the public relations officer of the college, Balarabe Mohammed, he said the foremost aviation training school would accommodate bigger aircraft when the runway is expanded.

The statement pointed out that the recovery “will go a long way in proving our determination to being the best in providing aviation training, as this will create a better atmosphere for training.’’

Balarabe, said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has upgraded the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, to a regional training centre of excellence, as it plans to expand its runway to accommodate bigger aircraft.

According to the statement, the upgraded Nigerian College of Aviation Technology will “be used for not just training but even commercial purposes, which will in turn provide job opportunities to the aviation industry and the nation at large.

“This will improve safety to the neighboring community and also help the College in securing its premises against external security threat,’’ the management further argued.

The statement expressed appreciation to the ‘’Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) and the Government of Kaduna State, for their efforts and assistance in helping us to reclaim our encroached land, that has been trespassed into for more than two decades.’’