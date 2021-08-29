The Defence Headquarters yesterday debunked reports that Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), was declared wanted by the Defence Intelligence Agency over an anti-Buhari interview on Channels Television, describing the report as unfounded.

The director, Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, in a statement, said Olawunmi was only invited via a text message to share intelligence with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said; “Please, gentlemen of the press, there is a Sahara Reporters online news that the DIA had ordered the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi (rtd). This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon.

“You recall he said he was privileged to lots of information during his interview on Channels. He was only invited through a text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more light on the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Also recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the six geo-political zones where he solicited the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it”.

Olawunmi had during the interview said Nigeria was in a worse security situation, stating that the government knew the sponsors of terror attacks.

Olawunmi, a professor of Global Security Studies, said; “We are currently in the worst security situation in Nigeria today, some governors, ministers and senators are sponsors of Boko Haram and the government knows them,”

He alleged that bureau de change operators are also sponsors of Boko Haram which is also known to the government and its agencies.

Commodore Olawunmi made these explosive revelations while speaking on the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy where two officers were killed and one was abducted.