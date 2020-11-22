The federal government yesterday, denied reports that it has exempted members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige told journalists that the government was quoted out of context on the matter, saying there was no meeting where it was agreed that ASUU would be exempted from the IPPIS payment platform.

The minister explained that at the meeting with the leadership of the university teachers, the government agreed that ASUU members that were yet to enroll on IPPIS will be paid through the platform with which they were paid the President Muhammadu Buhari’s compassionate COVID-19 fund in the months of February and June.

He further said that the platform was a hybrid platform between IPPIS and the Government Integrated Financial Management and Information System (GIFMIS) platform which is for the transition period, adding that no government payment will be done without IPPIS knowing.

He said that IPPIS and GIFMIS would be used in paying the university teachers for the transition period, while the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) continues to undergo all the integrity test and cyber security test for confirmation before use.

“What we said in the meeting and what we agreed was that in the interim and for the transition period, that UTAS is being tested by NITDA and the Office of National Security Adviser for cyber security.”