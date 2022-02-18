Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as preposterous the rumour that he and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, travelled to Europe to determine the 2023 presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party.

He accused those behind the rumour of deliberately sowing the seeds of discord in a bid to ruin the chances of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Wike, who spoke in in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the PDP governors have been inundated with calls following a text message being peddled by a chieftain of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, that some governors had embarked on a week-long trip to Europe to determine those who will the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in 2023.

He said, “I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance.

“But, I have some suspicions that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think , I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to make such a decision.”

Wike stated that while he and his colleagues don’t have anything against Dokpesi campaigning for the 2019 PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he should be circumspect and desist from causing mayhem in the party.

The governor said: “I’ve told Raymond Dokpesi that there is nothing wrong with you preaching for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the Waziri of Adamawa, a very experienced man, an intelligent man, a strategist. But don’t destroy other people because of this. Because when you destroy them, it will be difficult for the PDP to win the election in 2023.”

He implored Atiku Abubakar, who he described as a well-known political strategist to rein in Dokpesi from spreading dangerous rumours capable of polarising stakeholders in the party