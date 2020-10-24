By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Following the breaking and carting away of food stuffs from Government of Cross River State ware houses located in locations by angry youths and hoodlums, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs Blessing Egbara has dispelled allegations level the government was hoarding foodstuffs meant for distribution to the people as palliatives.

Egabara made the remarks shortly after the some youths broke into the warehouses accusing the state Government of refusing to distribute foodstuffs to them.

Egabra stated that distribution of food stuffs was already ongoing from one senatorial district to another.

In her words, Egbara said, “Contrary to the mis-information being peddled, that the state Government has never give palliative to any one, the Commissioner stated that that Cross River State has been distributing foodstuff palliatives to the most vulnerable ones in the state in sequence.

According to Egbara, “The distribution began with release of the palliatives to those who needed it most through churches, followed by release through traditional rulers.

“This was followed by distribution of the palliatives in the northern senatorial district. It was followed by distribution in the Central Senatorial District.

She said that foodstuff found at the warehouses broken into by angry youths in Calabar were received about a week ago from Cacovid for distribution in the Southern Senatorial District stressing that there invoices relating to the looted food items for any one any interested person to sight.

“Upon taking delivery of the foodstuff, the state was however, directed not to distribute the palliatives pending a press conference that was to be addressed by a Cacovid team from Lagos” Egabara maintained.

The Commissioner stressed that restocking/ distribution of palliatives is a continuous process and not a one off exercise stressing that the moment stocks are depleted the warehouse are thereafter restocked, so that the state doesn’t have an empty warehouse.

Recalled that yesterday evening angry youths went berserk, stormed the premises of CROSPIL warehouse where the state Government food bank/ state foodstuffs warehouse is located, broke into the warehouse, carted away several bags of rice, beans, nodules and other food items.

They also stormed the premises of the state owned newspaper, Chronicles which shares same compound with warehouse of the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, and carted away with all the foodstuffs worth millions of naira claiming the foodstuffs belong to them.