The leadership of the House of Representatives yesterday said the invitation extended to President Muhammadu Buhari was not aimed at ridiculing him over security matters.

The spokesman of the House, Hon Benjamin Kalu who made this known while speaking with newsmen on the president’s refusal to honour the invitation said that the Buhari was rather invited for engagement with the house on ways to address security challenges in the country.

Kalu who is the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs said that the idea of the invitation was to have feedback mechanism on the security situation in the country, adding that the partnership established by the 9th Assembly with the executive would be sustained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that since Nigeria was operating a democracy hinged on party supremacy, the president could decide to follow the advice of his party on any issue.

“The president is not more powerful than the party, but if he took a decision and his party took another, he must oblige the party,” he said.

Advertisements

Kalu who said that the House did not act in error by inviting the president added that the lawmakers had the right to investigate issues bothering the country.

He further said that President Buhari not appearing before parliament as expected on Thursday, does not mean he has cancelled the visit stressing that the presidency has not sent any formal communication on whether or not he will appear before the parliament for a briefing as earlier scheduled.

Kalu also noted that the president was not under investigation, adding that the House cannot compel the president to appear before the parliament.