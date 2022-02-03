Benue State government has admitted that it did not pay initial compensation for the land it leased out to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his farm which was burnt recently by hoodlums.

It however said there was an understanding on the deal. Three communities are in court with the state government over the non-payment of compensation for the land acquired from them for the farm.

The commissioner for agriculture and natural resources Dr. Kester Kyenge told newsmen yesterday in his office in Makurdi that a stipend was paid to the locals.

The director of agriculture services Thomas Unongo who spoke on behalf of the commissioner said Obasanjo Farm was one of those that approached the state, elders, traditional chiefs, local government chairmen, youth groups and other stakeholders of Howe in Gwer local government area to reach an agreement to lease the land for 25 years to Obasanjo farms.

“One of the things that the state government felt Obasanjo was bringing apart from engaging the members of the community was engagement of community members to work in the farm, in fact as I talk to you, the manager of the farm is an indigene of the area.

“Ninety-five per cent of the workforce as well as women cooking for the workers are from the community. So, government felt in so doing, there will be more development to the area.

“Obasanjo was working with the intention of handing over the farm to the community because the government is standing as trustee and the community is the owner of the land.

“No compensation was paid but there was an understanding to support the community. But we wonder what really happened till we hear from the security operatives investigating the matter, however, the entire land is almost 2,000 hectares and the land was gotten by the first civilian governor of the state since 1980.”

