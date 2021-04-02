BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Management of Ashmed Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, has said that it did not release the video of a woman who vomited blood after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chief medical director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Patrick Echobu, said even though they are treating the woman in their hospital, the vaccine was administered to her elsewhere.

He said the hospital is not responsible for the release of the video footage but confirm having the woman in their hospital for medical attention.Dr Echobu explained that she was admitted into Ashmed Hospital six days after she took the vaccination somewhere else, and thereafter granted an interview following her claim to have vomited blood after the vaccination.

The CMD advised Kaduna residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as all the medical staff in his hospital has taken their own jabs with no reported side effect.

It would be recalled that a video of a woman who claimed to be a health worker from Gwamna Awan General Hospital surfaced online, where she took COVID-19 vaccine and started feeling dizzy to the point where she was vomiting clot of blood through her mouth and nostrils.

Mrs Hannatu Tanko had disclosed that she received the vaccine at Kaduna South secretariat.

According to the woman in the video clip, “I was vomiting blood through my nostrils and mouth. I was rushed to Gwamna Awan hospital; there I was given medications to subside the pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were told in our place of work that if we don’t take the vaccine, we will not be paid. Since am the bread winner of my family and my mother is sick, I had to take the vaccine so that I will be paid.”