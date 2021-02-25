By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has debunked a media report that there is an imposter in the organisation.

IPMAN said its leadership is all-embracing, lawful and constitutional adding that the strange online publication is false with mischievous intentions.

A statement signed by the National Legal Adviser of IPMAN, Barrister Benedict Edherigho Owonye, the organisation pointed out that there office has ensured that every activity of the organisation conforms to the constitution of IPMAN and that of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Though we would not like to join issues with such vituperation, we wish to state unequivocally that there is no person known as Akpodoro in IPMAN records nation-wide and the only lawfully recognised President of IPMAN in line with Supreme Court judgment is Engr Sanusi Abdul Fari,” the statement said.

“It is incontrovertible in our 1997 constitution of the association that when the tenure of a serving President of IPMAN expires, the deputy national president assumes office by “automatic succession” as enshrined in article iv of the 1997 constitution. The supreme court in its land mark judgement stated clearly that the “only constructive instrument to determine the tenure of IPMAN president is the 1997 constitution,” statement added.

The statement further revealed that the Supreme Court judgement which the so called Ashanekpe Israel, a.k.a. Akpodoro (DE MILITANT) referred to in his press statement is very clear on the matter. Therefore it is necessary to advice Akpodoro and his cohorts to refer to law books, dictionaries and encyclopaedias to re-educate themselves on the real meaning of imposter in order to identify one when seen. Above all Akpodoro has no business speaking for IPMAN because he is neither a member nor its contracted spokesperson. Going by the introduction in the strange publication in question, Akpodoro is merely hired by one Chinedu Okoronkwo who lacks legitimacy to lay claim to IPMAN President and is therefore qualified to be referred as ‘imposter’

Further in the statement, the legal adviser said, “We urge the general public not to take Akpodoro comment serious in matters concerning IPMAN. We also appeal to the security agencies to investigate such person to ensure that he does not hide under such false identity to vandalize pipelines, steal products and sabotage Nigerian economy”.

The statement also called on all IPMAN members at the zones and national level especially the Midwest region in particular where Akpodoro is making the empty threat, to remain calm and not be perturbed by his utterances as a barking dog does not bite. “It is worthy of note that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the chief law officer of the nation has long laid the matter to rest through a letter he addressed to Engr. Sanusi Abdul Fari and duly copied chinedu Okoronkwo” the statement concluded.