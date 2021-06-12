The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said it would not participate in the planned nationwide protests today, saying, they were never contacted.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, CNG’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it was not in their tradition to jump into a flight without knowing its actual destination.

“We can’t drag the North into an agenda that is not properly stated and for which we were not even contacted. This is in addition to keeping the North away from the trap set by IPOB to sponsor infiltration in some northern states to turn the protests violent. In the event of any ugly incidence, the anti-North schemers would then hold the region up as the volatile section of the country.

“Another reason for non-participation of the CNG and all our affiliates and organs is the fact that we do not recognize the legitimacy of June 12 as Democracy Day in the first place,” Suleiman said.

He said the protests planned on the first anniversary of the shift of Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 is backlash for one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s numerous political slips that made him attach such undue relevance to the events of June 12, saying, “It serves him right.”