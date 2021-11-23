Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said the National Assembly expects President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Recall that the National Assembly, last week, sent the bill to the president for assent.

However, the clause adopting direct primary for all parties has caused an impasse between governors and lawmakers, prompting insinuations that the president may not assent to the bill.

But speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Lawan said the National Assembly consulted widely on the bill.

He said, “This is not something that we should be talking about now because it has passed the legislature and it’s no longer with the legislature. So this is something that is now with Mr. President, if we are talking about the Electoral Amendment Bill, the National Assembly has finished its work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the bill has been transmitted to the president and, as such, all eyes will be on the executive rather than the legislature.

“Yes, of course, when we send a bill to Mr. President, we expect the bill to be signed. But two things can happen. Mr. President could decide to, of course, after consultation with his advisers, sign, or if he doesn’t want to sign, he may have his reasons.

“But I believe that whatever we do in the National Assembly, especially this ninth National Assembly, we think deep, we think wide, we will consult very broadly before we take any position.

“So, I believe that whatever we send to the executive arm of government, Mr. President for his assent, these are things that are well thought out. And I believe that members of the National Assembly will expect this bill to be signed. But this is then again, not my calling, it is for Mr President to make his decision.”

He declined to comment on the president’s response to their visit, stressing that Buhari’s spokesperson will speak for the president.

He however added “Members of the National Assembly have expressed themselves. This is the majority view and it is for Mr President to look at it and, of course, the National Assembly expects to get the Presidential assent.”

On how long it will take before the bill is signed, Lawan said, “I don’t know. Why this appears to be the only issue. You see, there is no need for you to lobby for any bill to be signed.

“If you are the chairman of the National Assembly, you are simply a presiding officer, and you coordinate the views of your colleagues. The majority of my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives say this is where they want the bill to go.

“This is the provision they want in Section 52, 3 rather. So, I don’t have to come and say Mr President sign this. Mr President has his processes when a bill is sent to him from the National Assembly. I’m sure he has the Attorney General and others to advise him.

“So, why should I stress myself to say, just sign? We expect that he will sign, but how he does that is his calling. And I think we should allow him to just follow the processes he is used to, but members of the National Assembly except that the bill is signed.”

Reacting to the insinuation that governors are not happy with the adoption of direct mode of primaries, he said such disagreements are expected to occur, even though he added that stakeholders should engage over the issue.

“Well, I don’t know, when you say on the bill on the mode of election, whether it’s a provision in the bill, the electoral Amendment Bill? Well, you see, sometimes this kind of disagreement happens.

“And when they do, I think the best way forward is for people to engage. I always believe, and I’ve conversed with this, that National Assembly members are major stakeholders, governors of APC, major stakeholders.

“And in fact, the presidency is a major stakeholder, as the biggest stakeholder because it runs the administration, and our party must always try to bring everybody together. I don’t think there will be any day that you will have a political issue that everybody will say the same thing about that agrees with you without any amendment.

“So, when we have any section of a party disagreeing with something we should be engaging that’s why we are politicians, we must have that kind of a platform where we discuss the issues, let’s understand each other, and then we make whatever it is that will make this disagreement minimized. Or maybe where possible, eliminated.

“I don’t think it is right to say that governors have disagreed. Maybe some governors might have said they don’t like it this way. But that’s normal. It’s for us to engage and engage and engage. And I believe that,” he added.