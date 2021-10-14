The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar says that any effort aimed at ensuring the security of the life and property of Nigerians is everybody’s business even as he said his Emirate gives credible intelligence to security agents.

Alhaji Abubakar spoke in his palace in Bida on Wednesday when he received the new Niger State commissioner of police, Mr Monday Bala-Kuryas.

The monarch who is also the chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers said the police and other security agencies need the support of the citizens to perform their constitutional duties.

Abubakar stated that everybody’s support is required to enable the security agencies to diligently combat the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

He lauded the security agencies for doing their best despite the shortage of manpower, logistics and equipment and promised that the district and village heads in the emirate would continue to forge sustainable synergies with the security agencies.

According to him, “They are routinely passing credible intelligence information which is also being sent to the appropriate authorities. The right actions are always taken and most of the crimes are nipped in the bud. I am assuring you that this level of support would be sustained because without peace and security, the country cannot develop.”

Earlier, Bala-Kuryas urged the people of the state to continue to give useful information to the police to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality.

He commended the Etsu Nupe for the relative peace being enjoyed in his domain, saying, “the emirate is the most peaceful in the state.”