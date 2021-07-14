Vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra state, Prof Charles Esimone, has dismissed the allegation of school fees increment by students of the institution.

Students of the university had on Monday embarked on a five-day protest accusing the university of increasing the school fees from N26,000 to N102, 000 for fresh students; N55,200, N57,000 and N44,300 for second, third and final year students respectively per session.

The aggrieved students had carried placards accusing the Vice-chancellor of being insensitive to their plight, rampaging with the premises of the university, blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway with a threat to sustain their protest for five day so as to pressurise the university to reverse the purported school fee increment.

But Esimone who addressed the students yesterday in front of the university’s administration building complex denied that his management had increased any school fees.

He pleaded with the students to be calm and assured them that he would investigate whatever was the cause of their agitation, promising to address such issue within “24 hours”.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, the university’s acting director of Information and Publication, Mrs Chika Ene, attributed the reason for the students’ agitation to “misinformation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that the university management had not increased any school fees, but, explained that what was done was “harmonisation of school fees and all levies to be paid in line with the Single Treasury Account, TSA, policy of the federal government”.

The UNIZIK image-maker stated that earlier, students used to pay school fees of N26,000, other levies including development levy of N20,000 fresh students; N10,000 for second and third year students and N7,500 for final year students; N6,000 departmental/ faculty levy; N1,500 ICT levy; N15,000 Convocation levy for graduating students; Student’s Union levy of N100 and N1,000 for fresh and old students respectively, as well as, insurance levy into separate bank accounts, but, under the harmonised arrangement, both the school fees and levies would be paid in line with the TSA policy.