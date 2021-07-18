The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has the capacity to transmit results electronically, despite the poor conditions in remote areas across the country.

In an interview with Channels TV yesterday, Festus Okoye, INEC’s commissioner for information and voter education, said the commission had uploaded results from very remote areas in previous elections.

He said since 2020, INEC had transmitted election results electronically from different geopolitical zones.

Okoye said results had been transmitted even from areas which require human carriers to access, but explained that INEC will continue to perform its duties in line with constitutional provisions and established laws.

“We have uploaded results of 22 elections, including state assemblies, house of representatives elections, senatorial elections and governorship elections into our central portal where the public had an opportunity of viewing them,” he said.

Recall that the National Assembly blocked the transmission of election results through electoral means in clause 50(2) of the electoral act amendment bill.

After heated arguments among senators, the bill was finally passed on Thursday at the senate, but with provisions on electronic transmission of results.

Majority of the senate voted in favour of allowing the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to certify national coverage, followed by an approval by the national assembly before INEC can transmit results electronically.

While some senators argued that transmission of electronic results may be difficult as a result of poor network coverage, other sections of the upper chamber disagreed.

On Friday, the house of representatives also passed the bill after clause-by-clause consideration of the bill.