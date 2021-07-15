Inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has curtailed the frequent attacks on its facilities across the country.

He said the ban on the issuance of permits for tinted glasses was not directed at factory-fitted cars.

Baba, who made the clarification on Tuesday during a brief virtual media chat with some journalists, said the decision was taken to stop the abuses associated with the use of tinted glass and SPY number plates.

He also spoke on his vision and mission for the NPF, saying he would work towards ensuring the entrenchment of a culture that rewards good deeds and punishes misdeeds.

He said he had since reeled out his vision for the force and how he hoped to achieve the target.

Baba emphasised strong collaboration without other security agencies and the traditional institutions including the monarchs and community-based groups.

On the attack on police formations by criminals, especially in the South East zone, the IGP said concerted and intelligence-driven efforts of his team had drastically reduced such criminal activities.

The police boss said he acknowledged the complaints that his men were taking advantage of the directive on the tinted glass permits to harass innocent car owners with factory-fitted tinted glass.

He said efforts were ongoing to address the excesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP had earlier in June announced the immediate suspension of tinted glass permits and issuance of SPY number plates in the country.

According to him, some mischievous persons have capitalised on the license to commit heinous crimes.