Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that over N225,500,000.00 has been disbursed to artisan groups in the state through the State Micro-Credit Agency.

Akeredolu added that the disbursement of the loan facilities was aimed at strengthening the businesses of the various artisan groups in the state.

He assured the artisans that his administration will continue to work with the various organised groups to serve as gateways to reach their members.

Akeredolu urged the leadership of the groups to ensure prompt and regular repayment of the loan facilities made available to them to allow others to have the benefit of enjoying similar facilities.

The governor spoke yesterday at the 2021 Artisan’s Day held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME), Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital.

He noted that artisans contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the state and community where they operate, adding that they are classified as the engine of growth of any economy.

“This sector forms about 85 per cent of the total economy of Ondo State. Therefore, it is a sector that deserves continuous attention to address the unemployment situation of our teeming youths,” the governor stressed.

Akeredolu stated that despite the current challenges, his administration is still able to provide an enabling environment for the development and growth of artisans in the state.

“We shall not relent in our efforts to provide a unique opportunity to reduce the hardship being experienced by our artisans and simultaneously plan for medium and long term solutions for our economic growth and development.

The Governor noted: “One of the key points of our ‘’REDEEMED’’ agenda is Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship Development to alleviate poverty among the citizenry of the State through wealth creation. I am glad to say that many of the notable intervention programmes of our administration are already being felt in the sector.”