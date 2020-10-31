The management of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) yesterday informed the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and the Lekki Tollgate incident that the footage of the tragic incident that occurred on October 20 this year at the tollgate, is available.

A representative of the company, Gbolahan Agboluwaje told the eight-member panel presided over by Justice Doris Okuwobi that LCC is prepared to air the footage which has several hours of recordings.

Agboluwaje, the head of the Legal Department of LCC disclosed this while giving reasons why the managing director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, would not be able to testify before the panel on Friday.

He said that the company received a summons from the panel on Wednesday, October 28 to appear before it and was also ordered to present the October 20 footage, an investigation report and any other document.

Agboluwaje stated, “We have the footage. We do not have an investigation report because investigations are still ongoing and we have not been able to provide any document. We had a very short notice and we brought what we were able to lay our hands on.”

Agboluwaje told the panel that due to the short notice of the summons, Omomuwa would not be able to testify because the company was yet to hire an external counsel to represent him.

After listening to the lawyer, Justice Okuwobi granted his request for a short adjournment.

The retired judge noted that the programme of the day for the panel was to visit the locus (scene of the Lekki shooting) and to have proceedings based on their findings from the visit.

She said, “We were initially to take note of what we see at the locus and today’s proceedings was to be subsequent to what we see there.

“The panel will arise very shortly to visit the locus. The panel noted that it is required of the witness to have a counsel of his choice. We will not take the proceedings of the visit of the locus until then,” she ruled.