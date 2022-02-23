A Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Bamidele Olusegun on Tuesday confirmed to the Lagos State Coroner’s Court probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni, that nothing in his investigation confirmed or said the deceased was beaten or bullied.

Olusegun while being cross-examined by Dowen College’s lawyer said that he found nothing in his investigation that indicted the five students that were accused to have assaulted him.

The police officer stated that nobody came forward as an eyewitness to the alleged assault and no evidence was produced by the school, students, parents of the deceased or members of the public to indict the school.

He added that part of his report stated that although the three housemasters were negligent, passive when cases of inadequate behaviour are reported to them in the past yet the same report also stated in another paragraph that he found nothing in his investigation regarding the murder case of the deceased against the house masters.

CSP Olusegun also told the court that the suspected students were in custody for fourteen days but he only visited them once.

He also said that none of them confirmed to him during the interrogation that the deceased was beaten or bullied on the 21st of November.

While answering questions from Magistrate Kadiri on whether he conducted a thorough investigation, the witness answered in the affirmative.

He added that when he visited the deceased room at Dowen College, he recalled that it had seven occupants, however, he could not interview all the students because the school was closed.

“I was able to speak to only four of Dowen students in the room, other students could not be interviewed because their parents said they were traumatized by the incident and cannot come to the police station.’’

Also, during the Tuesday proceedings, a medical doctor with Dowen College, Dr Mojisola Bisiriyu narrated how she treated Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. for hip pain and not leg injury.

Dr Bisiriyu stated that the deceased did not have any leg injury when she saw him. She said leg injury is quite different from leg pain because he does not have any visible injury.

The medical doctor who stated she has worked with Dowen College for over five years made this revelation in the ongoing inquest into the death of a 12-year-old student of the Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr while being cross-examined by Mr Femi Falana, SAN.

Bisiriyu said, “As the school Doctor, I must take care of students in the school and for whatever we see that demands attention, we usually call the parents.

‘’I saw the deceased on November 22, 2021, he came in with pain on his right side and that was what I saw him for. He came with a limp and no other complaints.

“I spoke with the deceased’s mother, Mrs Oromoni to come and pick up her son for further treatment and they came the next day. I didn’t refer him to our partner hospital in Lekki because his case was not considered an emergency.’’