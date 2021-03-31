ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police has said there was no report or arrest made concerning the viral video of alleged altercation between the chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal and a security guard at Banex plaza.

When LEADERSHIP sought to know the actions taken by the police at the FCT command, the police spokesman, ASP Yusuf Miriam confirmed that the case had not been reported at the command. Also a police station at Wuse, the officers in charge also claimed not to be aware of the case.

The Bauchi State-born former magistrate, Umar was appointed CCT chairman in 2011.