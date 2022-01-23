The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked claims that it had drawn a map of its proposed separate country, Biafra.

The separatist group rather accused those it described as “detractors” who it claimed to be working to undermine the realisation of its agitation as the forces behind the claims that it had drawn the map of Biafra.

The group particularly alleged that the people who were making such claims were merely doing so to create mutual suspicion among the people of the region that constitute the proposed Republic of Biafra, and in particular according to the group, the people of the old Eastern region.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, who spoke on behalf of the group yesterday, stated; “We understand that some people in the coastal region of Biafra are misinformed and deceived with false information that IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and Igbo have drawn the map of Biafra. It is false and intended to use us against ourselves.

“The issue of Biafra map should not generate any heat because we know ourselves. The Ijaw National Council (INC) should understand and remember that their brother, Frank Opigo, initiated the name Biafra which we answer today.”

He added that the Igbo never claimed conquering any part of the former Eastern region because, “Our fathers saw themselves as one family, and today, IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu have toed the peaceful steps and accommodating spirits of our fathers”.

Powerful also said IPOB was not coercing any part of the defunct Eastern region to be part of Biafra.

He said; “Being part of Biafra will never be by coercion but a voluntary matter through referendum.

“No tribe in the old Eastern region and Western region should allow themselves to be deceived because Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB did not draw map for Biafra, instead, we are staking our precious lives for all and it is the sacrifice we owe to pay for the realisation of our freedom and independence.”

IPOB commended the move by Izon and other tribes in Nigeria fighting for freedom and urged the groups never to lose focus until they achieve their aim.