BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday disclosed that his administration has released and paid about N31 Billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018.

He said his administration had equally kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of salaries and pensions to all categories of workers, both active and passive.

This is even as the Governor presented a total sum of Nine hundred and sixty three million, two hundred and forty-six thousand, five hundred and thirty naira, fifty-three kobo (N963,246,530.53) to pensioners in the state.

Governor Oyetola spoke while addressing the retirees at the presentation of bond certificates to retired public servants at Osogbo.

Oyetola who said the Administration has been doing everything possible to fulfill his promise despite the harsh economic conditions arising from national economic challenges, said the administration has been consistent in ensuring the release of Five Hundred and Nine Million (N509,000,000.00) on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, applauded the Administration of Governor Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and well-being of the citizens, particularly both active and passive workers in the state.

Also, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jacob Adekomi, expressed gratitude to the Governor for taking the welfare and well-being of the civil servants as priority.