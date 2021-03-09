BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that the state government received the vaccines at 4am on Tuesday, noting that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place.

He assured Lagosians that the state government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Sanwo-Olu also implored Lagosians to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.

It would be recalled that Nigeria last week took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

In her goodwill message at the International Women Day celebration programme, the wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said, “As a medical practitioner, wife and mother, I salute the courage of female caregivers, front-line medical practitioners, female activists and political leaders who respond and work day and night to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added, “A lot of women are at risk while also dealing with various types of gender based violence; particularly rape which is largely referred to as a pandemic within the pandemic. In spite of our doggedness and efforts to end COVID-19, the issue of inequalities is still very prevalent in most climes. Women still face significant cultural, socio-economic and political barriers to accessing leadership.’’