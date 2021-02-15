Abubakar Inuwa Tata is the executive chairman of Gombe State Internal Revenue Service. In this interview with JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, he speaks on the challenges, successes and aspirations of the service.

Can you give an overview of Gombe Internal Revenue Service before your coming to office?

A lot of things have happened here since I came on board. The governance structure of the service was such that we had executive chairman and non-executive directors. Of course the non-executive directors are not involved in most of the activities here.

The chairman assumed so much power, there was no consultations, in fact he consulted with no one aside few clique of staff. People did all they wanted the way they wanted it, a lot of them printed fake receipts. Customers were easily stopped along the way, any money they collected were diverted to personal purses.

These receipt could be as high as N200,000 or even more especially when you go to the Motor Licensing Unit. There they made money for themselves and not for the government.

Number plates costs N25,000 and driver’s license went for N13,500.Whereas licenses that are to last for five years is supposed to cost N10,250 and those for three years for N6,350. But they kept building margin on what the service sells the papers. There was a lot of allegations that Gombe papers are the most expensive.

Ordinarily, Gombe has the cheapest vehicle registration but due to the syndicate within and outside Gombe, in the ministries and departments each issuing fake receipts.

What did you do to arrest the situation?

I started with the issue of fake tax clearance certificates and I ensured tax officers downloaded bar code scanner. This is because the receipt has a bar code, the scanner is like a DNA even if you change the information on the face value, you can’t change the information on the bar code.

The information inside the bar code remains the same. Once they edit the names as typed, they can’t edit the bar code, they can manipulate some but not all. So after scanning each of them we began to ask customers with conflicting details where they got the receipt from.

What other step did you take aside bar code?

I called revenue officers for a meeting, I told them we will like to install an app in the gadgets. When they brought them, I asked that they bring them forward. Some quickly reset theirs, but we caught about five officers with fake receipts which they use to manipulate figures.

From our investigation we discovered that they carry the fake receipts in their flash drive. It was when I came I realised over 10,000 receipts got lost. I had to inform members of the public that the receipts were no longer in use so I changed it.

That brought some sanity in the area of receipts. We have also tried to reduce the level of manipulations in other areas.

What were the initial challenges you faced on assuming office?

We had ineffective governance structure, where the chairman had overriding executive power. There was also uncoordinated collections by state and local governments revenue officers. There are were cases where local governments were collecting what the state is collecting, which is not supposed to be like that.

Even though they had tax consultants, some of them did not understand the different jurisdiction between the state and LGAs. We had to educate them and define it in the new tax law. We also had multiple taxation, where one individual is taxed by the three tiers of government.

We had to educate local government revenue officers, treasurers, secretaries on what to collect based on approved rates. We have impersonation of revenue staff. Some people employed some personnel here to be doing things for them most especially in the motor licensing unit.

Some times when I go to town and I ask some people who claim to be revenue officers their section, they would be looking at you, but in town, they are known to be revenue collectors. They even collect revenue in kind, when they go to a tax payer who sells fabrics, if he doesn’t have money they will tell him/her to give them fabrics, or sandals or perfume.

This is the craziest thing I have ever seen in my life. Usually I ask tax payers, if you give perfume do you think the items go into the till of government? Most of them will say they were harassed or intimidated.

I noticed that the entire motor insurance done in Gombe were fake. When you go to the road safety or staff of the service you will be asked which type of insurance do you want; do you want the one you can move around within Gombe with or the one you can move outside with. If you choose the one for within Gombe, the price falls from N4,500 down to N2,500.

I took time and called all the insurance agents working here to ask them how many insurance claims they pay. The answer was usually none. And I asked them and you have been collecting money from the people of Gombe State and when they have problem of third party you can’t pay?

Based on your findings you would agree with me that there was high level fraud in this service, how many revenue officers of the service have you prosecuted?

Honestly, none of the staff have been prosecuted because there are overriding influence from outside. Even though the governor has the political will to say give us the name, when you give the name before it follows civil service procedure and get it done, it is a long queue. That is why today we are looking for autonomy.

When we get it everything will begin and end here. Even though on paper we have financial autonomy, we don’t have board, what we have now is executive management committee, the board has not been inaugurated. Once the board is inaugurated the board can take certain decisions on its own.

As a leader with transformational change, how have you helped to save cost and to educate tax audience?

When I came that generator was said to consume N960,000 monthly on running expense, I had to push it to N280,000 significantly. We don’t even consume up to that when we have steady power supply from public power source. I have practically been involved in radio and television sensitization programmes using our local language to educate the people on the need to pay tax.

Why should anyone pay tax in the first place?

When you pay tax you can hold government accountable as an individual. I always encourage people to pay tax and demand for social amenities. As a resident you have rights and government has obligations. If you pay your tax you will have right to speak and when you don’t pay you won’t have that right to speak.

How have you handled the issue of collaboration among revenue generating MDAs and the service?

Initially the MDAs were looking at the service as robbing them off their dues. So they wanted to own their revenue and begin to do whatever they want to do with the revenue. Upon assumption of office I called 78 of the MDAs with revenue generating heads and those without. After the parley, we agreed on a benchmark.

Every MDA will have a benchmark that enables them to be rewarded 5% cost of collection above the benchmark of last year. We did that so that they will stop seeing this place like a competitor. That is one of the things the governor has approved for us.

How are you working in synergy with the 11 LGAs?

They can employ agents with POS and devices to make collection because they know collection will go directly to the offers of government anybody found to be collecting cash from customers is liable and will be in prison for four years or pay N400,000 fine.

There are agents who use devices; they are principally staff of the service or local government and they have wallet in the device. For instance we load N200,000 into the agents wallet after selling you bring our receipt to us, you bring our money, we credit the wallet and you go back collecting.

Every tax payer must have his receipt. When the revenue officer comes he scans with bar code, once they authenticate the receipt, they know you have paid.

We have harmonised the taxes and levies from each LGA. The new law created local government management committee, the committee can decide to look at the rate vis a vis the economic activities done in the LGA and either reduce or increase it to accommodate more people in the tax net.

We used here as a trigger for local governments to start seeing money, if you come for tax clearance we always ensure they have all the papers required.

Tell us about the Gombe State tax law?

We started the tax law from beginning to the end, the portion that required staff of the service input was the section where we invited all MDAs and private sector players to come and agree on some of the rates we have otherwise that would go to the state assembly.

I needed to lay the foundation through series of meetings because tax is law and law is tax. We discovered that once you miss that out anywhere you want to collect tax you will be asked the enabling law.

In the law I keyed in Executive Management Committee before it was board and service head but now we have Executive Management Committee who runs day to day activities of the service. We have the largest extended board of 19 members including three NGO members who specialise in accountability, probity and good governance and so on.

What I have tried to do is to ensure the structure is there, there are three executive directors, chairman and legal adviser, making it five in the executive management committee level. The new law prohibits cash collection in any form by revenue officers; staff of service or local government.

The new law addresses multiple taxation, we have sections for local government tax, informal, section for tenement and ground rate, if you are in urban, rural areas you know how much you are expected to pay. The new tax law encourages voluntary compliance.

What is the target of revenue collection for 2021, what are you doing about agencies of government operating in rented apartments, is it not affecting the revenue of the state?

The target is N12billion for 2021, N1billion monthly. We are already working assiduously to see what we can achieve. However, it is challenging because of coronavirus. We are going to try our best to see what we can do.