President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the federal government had spent billions of naira towards finding a lasting solution to the insecurity problem in the country.

The president who was represented by the minister of state for agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, at the national prayer session for the country and himself organised by the Kano State government at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano maintained that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria need divine intervention.

He said his administration had been working hard to overcome the security challenges.

According to him, the federal government has not rested in supporting security personnel with needed equipment and welfare in a bid to bring the insecurity to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however said that despite the support, there was need to seek divine intervention for God to bring an end to the challenges.

Buhari commended the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed, Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and is giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje thanked Buhari for his efforts to ensure that Kano remained peaceful by deploying security agents to secure the state.

The governor noted that Nigeria was indeed facing security challenges, and there was need to pray to overcome the challenges.

He said the state government was ready to make the prayer session an annual event where the state would invite Islamic scholars every year.