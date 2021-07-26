Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday disclosed that his administration has strengthened the security architecture of the state by streamlining operations between Amotekun and other security agencies.

The governor, who was speaking at a special Thanksgiving Service to mark the 66th birthday of the presiding Pastor of Livingspring Chapel International, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, held in Ibadan, said his government had invested heavily in security more than any of the previous governments in the state.

He also declared that his administration was doing everything to make Amotekun more professional by giving its operatives necessary training, adding that no administration has committed more resources to the issue of security than the current government in the state.

He said, “Sometimes ago, in this part of Nigeria, we only hear about killings, kidnappings from faraway places but now, we are experiencing it. Yes, we will do our part, put things in place like we have done here in Oyo State.

“Before the advent of this administration, there was nothing like Amotekun but we set it up, equipped the outfit and the operatives are all over the place now. People cannot imagine Oyo State without Amotekun.

‘’Now, we are making the agency more professional, giving its operatives more training. When Amotekun was established, the Police thought it came to take over their jobs but we have been able to streamline between Amotekun and other security agencies and they are now working together in unity.

Makinde who extolled Pastor Emmanuel for touching many lives positively said the clergyman prayed for him and supported him during the campaigns.