Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration had made steady progress in tackling poverty and unemployment in the last two years.

The governor, who stated this during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate his second year in office, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, also promised to provide more equipment for security agencies.

He said his administration will do more in the area of security where it has already invested heavily, adding that all hands must be on deck to secure the state.

The governor explained that 299 primary health care centres were being remodeled by the administration, in line with its determination to ensure that there is a functional primary health care centre in each of the 351 Electoral Wards in the state.

He lauded clerics and religious leaders for their continuous prayers for his government, stating that the recent local government elections, which have now put in place democratically elected representatives at the grassroots, was successful due to the prayers and support of Oyo State residents.

According to the governor, in two years, the educational system in the state has improved drastically, adding that his administration has been able to return 54,000 out-of-school children to the classrooms.

He stated that the recruitment of 5,000 teachers into secondary schools is also one of the landmark achievements of the administration, saying, “It has been two years now and the major promise we made to the people of Oyo State was to tackle poverty and unemployment.

Earlier, the provost of the Cathedral, The Very Reverend Adewale Adebiyi, applauded the governor for his unprecedented achievements within two years in office.