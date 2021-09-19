The Kebbi APC Local Government Congress Appeal Committee has stated that it has so far received no petitions against any of the processes of the Local Government Congresses that held in the state.

This was the position stated by the Chairman of the Local Government Appeal Committee on Friday 17 September, Alwan Hassan alongside other members of the Committee, including Engineer Ife Oyedele, Moshood Olawale, Mary Ekpe, and Godwin Okolo.

“Our mandate by the National Secretariat of the party was to receive petitions and complaints on the conduct of Local Government congresses in Kebbi State.

“We have made public calls for petitions to be submitted and have received none. Kebbi State has 21 Local Government Areas, congresses were held for each of them and from the obvious, the final outcome has been agreed to by all stakeholders.

“We are impressed with the camaraderie the stakeholders have shown here and we commend them.” Mr. Hassan noted.

Mr. Hassan further stated that the Committee has thus recommended the adoption of the results of the congresses that were held in the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.