Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at the weekend restated his administration’s commitment towards the delivery of free and qualitative education as a way of lifting the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

The governor who stated this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the First Technical University, Ibadan, held at the University Hall, Lagos /Ibadan expressway, Ibadan, on Saturday, said that the graduands of the Institution have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training and entrepreneurship skills which should make them self-reliance and job creators.

Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, explained that globally, emphasis has shifted from white collar jobs to self-employment, adding that attention has shifted towards institutions that prepare graduate job providers and not mere job seekers.

The governor, while congratulating the eminent personalities that were conferred with distinguished fellowship award of First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, sought for more assistance in terms of donations for the advancement of the Institution.

He commended the management of the Institution for the priority attention it gave to staff and students’ welfare, which he said has manifested in the stable academic calendar and peaceful conduct of the students of the school.

The governor charged the graduands to support the government in creating jobs through the vocational and entrepreneurship skills that they have acquired in the University.

He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the Institution and Oyo State at large.

He said: “I am greatly delighted to be here today on the occasion of the maiden Convocation Ceremonies of this citadel of learning – First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan.

“This epoch-making event is not only significant in the history of this great institution, it also provides more opportunities for the re-engineering of the state and its lost glory in the area of vocational and entrepreneurship skills. Before I dwell further, let me on behalf of myself and the entire State Executive Council congratulate the Vice-Chancellor of this Institution, Professor Ayo Salami together with his team for this milestone and being a part of this historic event.’