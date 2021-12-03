Newly elected president of the Darts Federation of Nigeria (DFN) Rita Oyoku, has vowed to make the game of darts an household sport in the country.

Oyoku made the vow while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, she also revealed her reasons why she contested for the post of the darts federation’s president in the last sports federation general elections.

Oyoku further noted that the federation under her leadership would ensure the rapid development of the game at the grassroots level across the country as they are set to take the nation’s darts game international.

“My journey into the leadership of Darts Federation of Nigeria is my desire to see that darts strive and I see an opportunity to an enabling environment for youth to develop themselves, it also my desire to see that at the end of my tenure we will see the game taken to the international level.

“We want to take darts to the next level we want to make darts like the game of golf well known to everyone because a game of dart is a game of relaxation which we believe that, it helps mentally and ease stress.

According to her”we also will be embarking on developing the game at the grassroots level and staging tournaments across the country” she said.